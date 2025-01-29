Insider Believes Browns Could Draft Ohio State QB

The Cleveland Browns need to get their quarterback of the future.

Unfortunately for them, there aren’t that many top-tier options in the upcoming draft.

They might not be interested in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, or at least not as much as to take one of them with the No. 2 pick.

As for Jalen Milroe, chances are he won’t be available in the second round when they’re on the clock.

With that in mind, Tony Rizzo asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether he sees a scenario where the Browns would look to address their QB situation later in the NFL Draft.

On ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that all options are on the table.

He said that they could look to trade down from No. 2 in the first round to draft Michigan DL Mason Graham.

Then, he said they could select the best available player in the second round, and finally, they could consider Ohio State’s Will Howard in the third round.

Could the Browns wait until the 3rd round and take Will Howard? @TonyGrossi thinks it should be considered. pic.twitter.com/aS39bkQSCc — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 29, 2025

Despite winning the national championship, the Buckeyes quarterback has flown under the radar for the most part.

He has some dual-threat abilities and is very good when given a clean pocket.

Also, he’s not afraid to draw contact and will look to get those additional yards when he takes off, especially near the endzone.

Turnovers have been a concern for him.

He also tends to tip his passes instead of following his progressions, which often puts the ball in harm’s way.

Even so, he has some intriguing tools that could appease the Browns if the first couple of rounds don’t pan out in the way they hope.

