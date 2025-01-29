Former Player Sends Warning To Browns About Drafting Rookie QB

The Deshaun Watson situation has been nothing short of a disaster for the Cleveland Browns.

Given his big contract, the team will essentially be stuck with him for at least another season.

However, Shaun King believes that’s not a good situation.

Talking to Adam The Bull, he argued that the team couldn’t and shouldn’t draft a rookie quarterback if Watson is still there.

He argued that you always want to give rookies a clean slate and a fresh start, and that won’t be possible with Watson still on the roster.

While Watson is most likely set to miss the entire season, King thinks the Browns can’t risk him getting healthy.

That’s because if the rookie struggles, some people will start questioning whether they have to start Watson.

That makes some sense, but it doesn’t seem realistic right now.

The financial burden that would come with cutting him would be just too big to handle.

Also, even if the Browns go after a rookie quarterback, most reports state that they will also target a veteran in free agency to be their bridge quarterback.

All signs seem to point to the Browns being done with Watson.

Even if he returns to full strength, he might not play another snap for them ever again.

NEXT:

Analyst Warns Browns About Taking 'Massive Risk' With No. 2 Pick