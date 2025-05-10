Insider Believes Browns Could Make Blockbuster QB Move

With Deshaun Watson sidelined due to his latest injury setback, the Cleveland Browns face an open competition that promises to be one of the most intriguing position battles across the NFL this summer.

Training camp will feature a diverse quarterback room – veteran Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco, former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and the highly-touted Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

While this depth provides options, it also creates a potential logjam that the team may need to address.

During a recent NFL Live broadcast, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler shed light on the Browns’ potential strategy at quarterback.

“Shedeur Sanders will have every opportunity to make his impression and to make this team,” Fowler said. “The Browns also look at quarterbacks, like all positions, like currency, like value. They can trade one of these guys in August if they play well in the preseason.”

"The Browns also look at quarterbacks, like all positions, like currency, like value. They can trade one of these guys in August."@JFowlerESPN on the possibilities of the Browns' quarterback room 👀 pic.twitter.com/y3hnmUmP8Q — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 9, 2025

The Cleveland Browns invested considerable draft capital to assemble this quarterback room, spending a third-round pick and two fifth-rounders to acquire Gabriel, Sanders, and Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, carrying four quarterbacks into the regular season seems unlikely, making a trade scenario increasingly probable.

Surprisingly, Joe Flacco might emerge as the most attractive trade candidate despite being 40 years old.

His impressive 2023 campaign reminded teams across the league of his ability to lead an offense effectively, potentially boosting his trade value.

The Cleveland Browns could benefit from playing the waiting game through training camp and preseason.

Should another NFL team lose its starter to injury, the Browns would be perfectly positioned to deal from their quarterback surplus and potentially recoup some valuable draft capital in return.

