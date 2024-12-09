Browns Nation

Monday, December 9, 2024
Kadarius Toney Has Honest Admission About His Muffed Punt On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Kadarius Toney #87 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were in big need of a spark against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

They wanted to play spoiler, make it two in a row against them, and get their first win in Pittsburgh in over 20 years.

That’s why, as shorthanded as they were, they decided to allow Kadarius Toney to do his thing.

In hindsight, that may have been a mistake.

The former New York Giants first-round pick put on a show but for the wrong reasons.

With the Browns looking to come back from a 13-point deficit, he muffed a punt, which was recovered by the Steelers.

Following the game, he admitted to being frustrated by hurting his team (via Camryn Justice).

However, the muffed punt wasn’t his only mistake in the game.

His first one came earlier.

He called for a fair catch on a punt.

Then, following the whistle, he traded words with some Steelers players, and he was called for taunting.

The Browns eventually overcame the flag and capped off that drive with a touchdown pass to David Njoku, but that’s not the point.

Toney isn’t in a position to make these kinds of mistakes.

Doors are closing for him because of his long history of shortcomings and tantrums, and this may have been his final chance to prove that he deserves to be in the NFL.

Browns Nation