Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Pick At No. 2

The Cleveland Browns have a big need for a quarterback.

They also have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which they could use to address that need.

Nevertheless, there have been multiple reports about whether Shedeur Sanders would even want to play in Cleveland.

They don’t seem to have a chance to get Cam Ward.

With Tommy Rees being promoted to offensive coordinator, some believe Alabama’s Jalen Milroe could be a possibility, given their time together in college.

However, not many people would expect Milroe to go as high as No. 2.

Even so, Browns insider Tony Grossi won’t rule out that possibility.

When asked whether the Browns could take Milroe with their first-round selection, Grossi admitted that it could be on the table.

Milroe is a very talented dual-threat quarterback who found some success as Bryce Young’s predecessor for the Crimson Tide.

Nonetheless, he’s been penciled in as a second-round pick for most of the process, so taking him as high as No. 2 would be a bit of a shocker – not to mention a potential reach.

If the Browns want Milroe, perhaps there will be easier and cheaper ways to get him.

They could even trade down from No. 2, get a potential franchise player, and then go after Milroe later in the draft, perhaps even in the first round.

They’re also reportedly set to add a veteran quarterback to the mix, so they could explore multiple avenues to solve their issues at the position.

NEXT:

Analyst Notes A Bad Roster Decision By Andrew Berry In 2024