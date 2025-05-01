Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise QB Roster Move

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a quarterback overhaul.

Now, they have four on the roster.

Needless to say, that’s an uncomfortable situation, to say the least, and it makes it seem as if they either didn’t have a plan or failed to follow it.

With that in mind, there has been plenty of speculation about who will be the odd man out.

Nevertheless, team insider Tony Grossi believes the Browns might actually choose to keep all of them.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s ‘The Really Big Show,’ he believes that the team could offset the lack of quality at the position with quantity.

“Right now, 51% versus 49% chance they end up keeping all four,” Grossi said.

Is there any chance that the Browns keep all 4 QBs on the roster? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/odRpN254Qz — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 1, 2025

More than that, he doesn’t think the team can afford to demote any of them to the practice squad, and he went as far as to say that Shedeur Sanders wouldn’t voluntarily accept that demotion.

Granted, Sanders shouldn’t even have a say on that decision, so his feelings or thoughts about potentially being demoted to the practice squad are irrelevant to this equation.

As for everything else, Grossi has a valid point.

The Browns know they might not be able to compete at the highest level with this current crop of quarterbacks.

There’s a big chance that their franchise quarterback isn’t even on the roster right now.

But if there’s even a glimmer of hope that one of these three young quarterbacks turns out to be good or that Joe Flacco can lead them back to the playoffs, they will want to give all of them an extensive look.

NEXT:

Mason Graham Reveals Thoughts On Playing Alongside Myles Garrett