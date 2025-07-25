Browns Nation

Friday, July 25, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprising QB Move

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is full of question marks at this point due to there being four new QBs in the building aiming to start in Week 1 and help the team move on from the Deshaun Watson era.

The team has played things close to the vest, so there hasn’t been any indication as to who will win this competition, while one insider believes the Browns could make a surprising move to provide a bit more clarity.

During a recent episode of BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe suggested a trade could be coming down the pipeline.

“Normally I would say no, but last year they showed the precedent that they’re willing to do that… It’s always in play that they trade one of these veteran guys.”

Labbe isn’t the first to wonder if a trade could be coming, as rostering four quarterbacks isn’t the easiest situation to navigate, so there is certainly some reason to expect that whoever loses out between Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco could be moved elsewhere to a team that potentially has a quarterback go down in camp.

Trading Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders is unlikely, while it’s equally as unlikely that each one of them will win the Week 1 job, so there will certainly be plenty of rumors surrounding whoever loses out between Pickett and Flacco.

Rostering this many quarterbacks doesn’t give all of them a fair chance to prove themselves around the league, and it could also hinder overall roster flexibility, so this will be a subplot to keep an eye on as this quarterback competition unfolds in camp.

Justin Hussong
