Browns Given Disappointing Win Total Projection In 2025

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history.

They went from making the playoffs to winning just three games, and while Deshaun Watson’s poor play had a huge role in that, plenty of things went wrong in Cleveland.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see oddsmakers giving the team a low win total projection next season.

ESPN analyst Mike Clay believes the team will win five games in the 2025 season:

“I think Kirk Cousins is still in play for the Browns, along with Shedeur Sanders or another rookie in the draft. I like that head coach Kevin Stefanski is calling the plays on offense again, and it’s not like the rest of the roster is totally devoid of talent. There’s a lot of worlds where Cleveland gets to five wins.” Clay said.

Truth be told, it’s hard to believe this team isn’t capable of winning at least five games, even if they’re coming off a very disappointing campaign.

Kevin Stefanski is a two-time NFL Coach of the Year, and this is virtually the same roster that made the playoffs two years ago.

The team has the best defensive player in the league and an elite defensive coordinator, and that unit should take a step forward after their regression in 2024.

Special teams haven’t been an issue either, for the most part, although they need to figure out what to do at kicker.

It’s hard to believe things will be as bad or even worse next season.

If anything, they just need some sort of decent quarterback play, and that should be more than enough to at least get to five wins.

If that’s not the case, then it will seriously be time to reconsider the franchise’s direction and make some big moves.

