Monday, December 30, 2024
Insider Believes Browns Could Trade Down In The NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are now in a position to take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft.

They’re slated to have the No. 3 pick, which, barring a big trade, could technically allow them to get either Shedeur Sanders – which seems unlikely – or Cam Ward.

Nevertheless, given the team’s current state and the several needs on its roster, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them trade down.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, that might be the case, as next year’s draft class is believed to be better and deeper at quarterback.

Still, he believes what they do in free agency will most likely tell the story of what they will do in the NFL Draft.

He thinks that if they get Kirk Cousins or another veteran quarterback on a one-year deal, they will most likely take a quarterback.

If they sign someone like Daniel Jones to a multi-year deal, it would mean that they don’t intend to get a quarterback right now.

The fans would likely want the first scenario, given how much Jones has struggled in the past.

Then again, there’s never a right answer to this kind of thing.

They need a quarterback badly, and it would be better to get a fresh start with a promising rookie like Ward.

But whoever they get will also need to play behind a revamped offensive line.

