Browns Nation

Monday, December 30, 2024
Browns Legend Believes The Team Should Target 1 Position In 2025 Draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got some great news on Sunday.

While it’s never good to lose, the fact that the New York Giants won and the Browns lost helped them in the NFL Draft.

They’re now slated to be on the clock with the No. 3 selection.

That’s why Hanford Dixon believes they have no choice but to take a quarterback.

In the latest edition of his podcast, Dixon assessed the Browns’ quarterback situation.

He believes that even though Jameis Winston is a good guy who will throw some touchdowns, the turnovers will continue to be an issue.

He doesn’t think there’s a lot of promise with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and doubts whether the team should give him another look.

As for Deshaun Watson, he stated that it was evident that he wasn’t who they had hoped he’d turn out to be.

So, with two talented quarterbacks near the top, the Browns should take one.

Shedeur Sanders isn’t likely to be available by the time the Browns are on the clock, but they could be able to get Cam Ward.

The Miami star has been one of the most proficient passers in the nation, and he has the physical tools and athleticism to excel at the next level.

Then again, the Browns could also look to trade down and bolster other areas of need, as there will be multiple veteran quarterbacks in free agency.

Whichever route they decide to take, one thing’s for sure: The team needs a quarterback.

Browns Nation