Report: Browns Are Likely To Add Another Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns made an interesting move on Monday, swapping out Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft to acquire Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Without Thompson-Robinson, Pickett serves as the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster now that Deshaun Watson will miss most of the 2025 season and veteran Jameis Winston’s contract expired after last year.

Cleveland will certainly add more quarterbacks to their roster, and a new report by Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot explained the franchise’s reasoning in acquiring Pickett via trade.

“Pickett was brought in by the Browns to compete, and they’ll likely still look for another veteran ‘bridge’ quarterback who might be called on to start until their rookie is ready. They’re also still strongly considering a rookie quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders,” Cabot said.

Although multiple quarterbacks have changed homes already this offseason, the Browns will still have options to acquire another backup quarterback looking for a temporary starting job to showcase his skills.

For Pickett, Cleveland will be his third home in four years.

Pickett was a former first-round selection of the Steelers, but the player was traded last year to Philadelphia during Pittsburgh’s shakeup inside the quarterback room.

In Pittsburgh, Pickett was 14-10 as the team’s starter during his two years with the team.

He threw for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions as a Steeler before being shipped to Pittsburgh’s in-state rivals.

Last season, Pickett threw for 291 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception during five appearances for the Eagles.

