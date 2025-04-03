Browns Nation

Thursday, April 3, 2025
Browns Lose Out On Another Potential QB Option

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are running out of options at quarterback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Joe Milton III will no longer be an option.

The Dallas Cowboys traded for the former New England Patriots youngster.

They lost Cooper Rush to the Baltimore Ravens, so they needed someone to be Dak Prescott’s backup.

Last week, Bruce Drennan reported that the Browns and Cowboys were in talks to pull off a trade for Prescott.

Other insiders shut down that notion right away, but as tough as it might be to believe, it seems like the Cowboys are bracing themselves for the future without their quarterback.

Milton has a lot of potential and could be a starter in no time, and that could leave the door open for other teams to inquire about Prescott, including the Browns.

Even if that’s not the case, the Browns will have to leave no stone unturned to try and round out their quarterback room.

As things stand now, they only have Kenny Pickett under contract, and while Kevin Stefanski has talked him up and claimed that he could definitely be a starting quarterback in this league, his past is far from encouraging.

The Browns will most likely take a quarterback at some point in the NFL Draft, and they can also try to trade for Kirk Cousins or bring back Joe Flacco in free agency.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

