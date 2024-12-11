Insider Believes Browns Have Made The Right Decision At QB

Despite another loss and some turnovers, the Cleveland Browns are sticking with Jameis Winston.

Kevin Stefanski will continue to roll with the veteran signal-caller for the upcoming game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s the right decision, at least if you ask Mary Kay Cabot.

The renowned Browns insider agreed with coach Stefanski on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

Kevin Stefanski is sticking with Jameis Winston as his QB for the #Browns | @MaryKayCabot agreeshttps://t.co/IPSjACYmeV pic.twitter.com/3tnol8dnte — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) December 10, 2024

She doesn’t think starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the No. 8-ranked defense makes a lot of sense.

She argues that the receiving corps and the offensive line are all in a rhythm with Winston, who’s throwing for over 300 passing yards per game.

While she also agrees that all the interceptions are unacceptable, this might be the best decision for the offense’s flow.

Granted, there’s also a case to be made for sitting the starters now that the Browns have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Then again, the team isn’t playing just for this season.

They seem tempted to keep Winston around for the long run.

If that’s the case, they need to keep watching him and evaluating him with Stefanski’s offense.

If anything, there’s no pressure anymore.

Winston and the offense can just ball out, looking to play spoiler instead of having to win to keep their season alive.

Of course, it’s not what the fans expected at this point in the season, but at least they can get a jumpstart on the upcoming campaign by assessing what they have on their hands right now.

