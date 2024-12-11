Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Insider Believes Browns Have Made The Right Decision At QB

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Cleveland "Browns Backers" flag before the start of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles their season opener at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 9, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

Despite another loss and some turnovers, the Cleveland Browns are sticking with Jameis Winston.

Kevin Stefanski will continue to roll with the veteran signal-caller for the upcoming game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s the right decision, at least if you ask Mary Kay Cabot.

The renowned Browns insider agreed with coach Stefanski on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

She doesn’t think starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson against the No. 8-ranked defense makes a lot of sense.

She argues that the receiving corps and the offensive line are all in a rhythm with Winston, who’s throwing for over 300 passing yards per game.

While she also agrees that all the interceptions are unacceptable, this might be the best decision for the offense’s flow.

Granted, there’s also a case to be made for sitting the starters now that the Browns have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

Then again, the team isn’t playing just for this season.

They seem tempted to keep Winston around for the long run.

If that’s the case, they need to keep watching him and evaluating him with Stefanski’s offense.

If anything, there’s no pressure anymore.

Winston and the offense can just ball out, looking to play spoiler instead of having to win to keep their season alive.

Of course, it’s not what the fans expected at this point in the season, but at least they can get a jumpstart on the upcoming campaign by assessing what they have on their hands right now.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation