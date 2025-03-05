Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Will Have Interest In Former Raiders QB

Insider Believes Browns Will Have Interest In Former Raiders QB

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a veteran quarterback.

They don’t have a lot of money to spend, so they can’t afford a high-end name.

Instead, they will most likely choose from the mid-to-lower tiers and settle for whoever is available at a discount.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com hints that they could be interested in Gardner Minshew.

The news broke that the Las Vegas Raiders will release Minshew when the new league year starts, and Cabot took to X to claim that the Browns could have interest in him.

Minshew is a beloved figure in the league, and his funny and larger-than-life persona has made for endless hours of social media content.

As for being an NFL-caliber starting quarterback, it’s already evident what he brings to the table, as he has had plenty of chances in the league.

He’s a serviceable backup who might be able to win a game or two, but he’s not the guy you want as your starter, not even as your bridge quarterback.

His decision-making is erratic, his physical traits are subpar, and he has played for enough teams and offensive coordinators to prove that he’s not a starter in this league.

Hopefully, if the Browns do sign him, it will be for a backup role or third-stringer.

Browns Nation