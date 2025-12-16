Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move

Andrew Elmquist
By
Insider Believes Browns Will Make Big Coaching Move
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The NFL has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that has stayed mostly consistent is how the league treats head coaches. Coaches have a lot of weight on their shoulders to help teams succeed, which can either be met with great reward or disappointment.

In today’s NFL, coaches are put under a microscope, not only from fans and analysts, but also from their front offices. When things aren’t going well for a team, coaches are often the first to get fired, as they are believed to be the root cause of most of their issues.

The Cleveland Browns retained Kevin Stefanski after a 3-14 season in 2024, which was surprising to fans considering their poor record the year after making the playoffs. Now that the Browns find themselves in a similar position, record-wise, people have been banging the drum for the team to show him the door.

Analyst Tony Grossi seems to share the same sentiment, which he shared via the ESPN Cleveland page on X.

“A coaching change feels imminent,” Grossi said.

Some teams around the league have made in-season head coaching changes to shake things up, but if the Browns are planning to axe Stefanski, it’s clear they are going to wait until the season is over. With the team already eliminated from playoff contention and in position for a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, it might be better to stay consistent rather than making a late-season shift. If the Browns do move on from Stefanski, the next coach of this team will certainly have their work cut out for them, given the state of the offense and special teams.

But if that person can rally the troops and if the Browns can draft well again, this team could be on an upward trajectory in 2026 and beyond.

Browns Nation