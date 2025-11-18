Insider Believes Browns Will Make Major Change After Season

There is a reason to believe the offseason will be a very big one for the Cleveland Browns. It may be time for the Browns to make substantial changes, including letting go of current leadership.

Insider Tony Grossi believes that Sunday’s loss to the Ravens was the final straw for Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry’s tenure in Cleveland.

He also named a potential candidate for the Browns’ coaching job if Stefanski is let go at the end of the season.

“I think Jim Schwartz deserves to be a candidate for head coach. You can’t let him leave the building after you let [Mike] Vrabel leave the building. This is incredible that it’s gotten to this point,” Grossi said.

Jim Schwartz Emerges As A Candidate

Schwartz has spent three seasons as the Browns’ defensive coordinator. Considering that side of the ball is one of the only good things they have going, it makes sense that he’d be a candidate to become head coach.

He does have experience, having been the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.

The Browns have been in bad shape for years, and there is an argument to be made that it’s time to clean house and let a lot of people go. Schwartz might have done good work with the defense, but he’s a part of a dysfunctional chapter that many people want to see end. If Stefanski is fired, there should be several interesting candidates available, including Mike McCarthy, Jeff Hafley, and Joe Brady.

The front office will be facing some difficult decisions in the offseason. Most of the Browns’ starting offensive linemen are set to hit free agency, the quarterback situation remains unsettled, and the offense still lacks reliable playmakers. If Jimmy Haslam chooses to do a full reset and move on from general manager Andrew Berry as well, it would reshape the Browns’ long-term direction and significantly alter their approach to the upcoming draft.

