Insider Believes Deshaun Watson Will Be A Brown In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have a quandary with quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract in 2022, and the Browns have restructured his deal multiple times over the past two seasons to push the cap space further down the line.

That’s one reason that regardless of how both parties may feel, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes he’ll continue to be on Cleveland’s roster next season.

On the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Cabot explained that the massive cap hit the Browns would take next season to move on from Watson is an “untenable” situation for the NFL franchise to take on (via X).

“There are contract considerations,” Cabot said, adding, “It’s cap charge considerations that a lot of people don’t really quite understand how it goes. If they were to trade or release him before June 1, then you’re looking at a $172 million cap charge for next year.”

The insider added that the Browns would suffer a $120 million cap hit in a post-June 1, 2025 cut, too.

Despite her belief the Browns would keep Watson on the roster for 2025, she did not know if he would be participating with the team.

“I don’t necessarily know if that means he’ll be around, or if he’ll be around as a backup or the third string guy,” Cabot said, adding, “Or you bring him and just say, ‘Hey, just continue to rehab,’ or let him continue to rehab somewhere else.”

The insider added that the Browns should begin looking for their 2025 starter now, either identifying a player in the draft to go after, looking at players currently in the NFL on another roster, or starting a player like veteran quarterback Jameis Winston or another quarterback already on the roster.

