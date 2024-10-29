Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed their second win of the season this past weekend, upsetting the Baltimore Ravens 29-24.

Unlike their previous games this season, the number of players who were significantly injured after the game is a relatively short list as linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a scary neck injury, and defensive back Denzel Ward suffered his sixth professional concussion.

Still, Cleveland made several roster moves on Tuesday to help improve the squad for their upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on X the four roster moves that the Browns had on Tuesday.

“The Browns signed WR Jaelon Darden, who was out of practice squad elevations, to the active roster,” Oyefusi wrote, adding, “Cleveland also placed CB Tony Brown II (foot) on IR, signed CB Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad and released RB Gary Brightwell from the practice squad.”

The Browns signed WR Jaelon Darden, who was out of practice squad elevations, to the active roster. Cleveland also placed CB Tony Brown II (foot) on IR, signed CB Kahlef Hailassie to the practice squad and released RB Gary Brightwell from the practice squad. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 29, 2024

With Nyheim Hines – who analysts thought would become the Browns’ primary kick returner – out for the year, Darden has assumed those duties.

The wide receiver played in four games for the Browns, starting one contest thus far.

In those games, he’s logged 15 punt returns and four kickoff returns this year.

Brown suffered his foot injury while on punt coverage during Sunday’s win over the Ravens, and the move will prevent him from playing for at least four weeks.

Hailassie has been on the roster for much of the season, but the team waived him last Saturday.

He was claimed off waivers to move onto the practice squad.

Brightwell is ending his third stint with the Browns this season.

NEXT:

Rodney McLeod Sends A Clear Message About Jameis Winston