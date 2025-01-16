Insider Believes Kevin Stefanski’s Role Will Change In 2025

The Cleveland Browns will be in the market for a quarterback again.

This time, however, they will reportedly look to address both the present and the future.

Most insiders agree that they will bring in a veteran signal-caller, likely to start immediately, and a rookie to develop and compete with him for the job going forward.

Notably, this might also be the first time that Kevin Stefanski gets to choose his own quarterback.

At least, that’s what Jason Lloyd of The Athletic says.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, Stefanski will finally have an opportunity to run the team as he pleases.

He believes he’s going to have a strong say in who the next quarterback is:

“He’s going back to running this thing how he wants to do it. I would imagine he’s going to have a lot of input on who the next QB is. It’s on him now,” he said.

Of course, one would’ve expected that to be the case from the very second they hired him, especially considering his background as an offensive coordinator.

Stefanski has done a solid job for the most part, and more with the hand he’s been given.

With Stefanski set to make the decision, the prospect of signing Kirk Cousins will likely grow.

They know each other from their days together with the Minnesota Vikings and had a successful partnership in the Twin Cities.

As for the first-year quarterback, this class isn’t particularly stacked at the position.

There’s a big gap between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders and the rest of the pack, and it’ll be interesting to see which route the Browns decide to take.

