Insider Reveals 8 ‘Major Decisions’ Andrew Berry Will Face In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns finished their 2024 regular season with a 3-14 record, earning the team the second overall draft selection in April.

What the Browns will do with that draft pick remains a mystery as Cleveland has several needs on their roster and can potentially fill one of those with the high draft pick.

Conversely, the Browns could look to acquire more draft capital by trading their high selection, moving down the board, and filling another need from this class.

The pressure will be on Browns GM Andrew Berry to decide what approach he’ll take, one that insider Tony Grossi explained in detail during his appearance on “The Really Big Show” on Thursday.

“There are eight major decisions in the first two picks of this draft,” Grossi said.

@TonyGrossi breaks down the MAJOR decisions facing Andrew Berry….

Grossi went through each of the eight major decisions, starting with the possibility the Browns could engineer a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the top overall selection.

The insider believes that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be chosen with that pick, leaving Cleveland to decide between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders or wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter as the second overall selection in 2025.

If the Browns decide to trade down, Grossi pointed to a pair of defenders as the likely candidates the team will target as he suggested Cleveland would take either Penn State’s Abdul Carter or Michigan’s Mason Graham.

Grossi concluded that the Browns could decide to take a quarterback to start the second round, noting that either Jalen Milroe or Jaxson Dart should be available when Cleveland uses its second-round pick.

