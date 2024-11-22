Joe Thomas Sends Clear Message About Myles Garrett’s Place In History

With the AFC North rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns renewing for the first time this season, analysts had several subplots to watch during this Thursday night matchup.

One of particular importance to fans was how the defensive battle between Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt and Cleveland’s Myles Garrett would play out.

Both players have won the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award within the past three seasons and are among the game’s elite defenders.

Browns NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Joe Thomas believes there was a clear winner in Thursday’s battle of defensive heavyweights, however.

The former Cleveland player took to X to share his thoughts on the performance, and Thomas sent a clear message while declaring Garrett’s place in NFL history.

“(Garrett) at his best is the best individual pass rusher in NFL history,” Thomas wrote, adding, “Every time one double team didn’t work, they tried something else; chips, bumps, TE double teams, slides… nothing worked. He was unblockable by every lineman. Don’t take my word for it, Mike Tomlin just said it at halftime!”

Thomas noted that Pittsburgh sought to limit Garrett’s impact by accounting for him during every play in the contest, either punishing him on running plays or doubling him during pass opportunities.

Garrett finished the game with three sacks and five total tackles, outdueling Watt as the Steelers defender finished with four tackles, including one for a loss.

The Browns will enjoy a 12-day rest in between contests as Cleveland next returns to action on December 2 against the Denver Broncos for a Monday Night Football matchup.

