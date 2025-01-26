Report: NFC QB Is On Browns’ Radar This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have a glaring need at quarterback following their disastrous 2024 NFL season, where they finished 3-14.

The Browns understand that they won’t be able to make any progress until they secure a long-term solution at quarterback, although identifying a suitable candidate is much easier said than done.

Due to his contract situation, Deshaun Watson will remain on the roster, but the veteran should not play any meaningful snaps once he returns from injury.

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and can find Watson’s successor there, though they should also add a veteran to help them bridge the gap.

A popular name that’s surfaced is Kirk Cousins, who was benched late in the season by the Atlanta Falcons and is expected to be released in the offseason.

Cousins makes a lot of sense for the Browns, who are reportedly keeping tabs on him via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

“In fact, Cousins is on the radar as a bridge QB partly because he’ll come at a bargain basement price, the veteran minimum of $1.255 million unless someone is willing to give him a decent multi-year deal. The Falcons will release him before having to pay him a $10 million bonus. Because the Browns need their QB of the future, they’ll have to take one at No. 2 if they see a winner,” Cabot said.

Cousins was coming off his own Achilles tear and looked healthy for the most part, though his play left a lot to be desired down the stretch.

The veteran could rehab his value in Cleveland and hit free agency again the following season, which would make sense for both sides.

