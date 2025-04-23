Insider Calls For Browns To Draft Polarizing QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns brought back Joe Flacco and traded for Kenny Pickett.

That might be enough to get them through the upcoming season, but they still need to find someone to build their team around.

That’s why team insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes they should take a flyer on Jalen Milroe.

In her latest column, Cabot argued that Milroe was worth the risk of trading a couple of draft picks for.

She thinks he won’t be available at No. 33, and while he might not end up being as good as Lamar Jackson, that kind of upside is worth rolling the dice:

“If I were the Browns, I’d probably move up from No. 33 to get Milroe […] and surrender next year’s second-round pick, which won’t be as high as this year’s. Then throw in whatever else it would take depending on how high they’re going,” Cabot wrote. “Milroe might not prove to be the next Jackson, but even if he’s a fraction of the two-time NFL MVP, the Browns would still be ahead of the game. If he flops, they’d only be out a couple of draft picks, and that’s a risk worth taking.”

The Browns were tied to Milroe from the very moment they promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator.

They already worked together at Alabama, so they have a bit of a jumpstart there.

They conducted multiple interviews with him, so there is interest.

Nevertheless, whether they will be willing to trade up to get him remains to be seen.

The Browns finally have a myriad of draft picks to revamp their roster and give it an influx of young talent.

And even if they don’t take a quarterback with any of their first two picks, they could still get one in the third round.

They’ve reportedly shown an interest in Louisville’s Tyler Shough, who may not have Milroe’s upside but is quite talented and might be much more NFL-ready at this point in his career.

This won’t be an easy decision to make, and it will be interesting to see what the Browns do by the end of the week.

