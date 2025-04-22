Browns Insider Says 1 Position Needs To Be ‘High Priority’ In Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ three-day draft stretch beginning April 24th might be the most pivotal moment on their calendar this year.

From owner Jimmy Haslam to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the message remains consistent: this roster desperately needs new talent to move beyond last season’s disastrous 3-14 collapse.

While Cleveland has numerous positions requiring attention, NFL insider Mary Kay Cabot recently presented a compelling case for one specific need.

During her appearance on 92.3 The Fan, she stressed that the Browns must prioritize the running back position in the upcoming draft.

“Obviously, they do need a quarterback of the future. I think a running back is a high priority in this draft at some point, but you can get them in the middle round so you don’t have to force that pick early on,” Cabot said.

She views running back as a crucial position to address, though not necessarily with their earliest selections, given the depth available in later rounds.

Cabot also identified tight end and offensive tackle as key areas needing reinforcement. Defensively, the team continues searching for additional depth, particularly at edge rusher.

The Browns clearly have multiple positions to strengthen, focusing especially on roles that can deliver immediate impact.

Cleveland might target a running back during Day 2—specifically in the third round—and this draft class provides numerous options.

The depth extends beyond just the second day, with legitimate talent potentially available even later. Ohio State’s dynamic duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins seems perfectly suited for the Browns’ offensive scheme.

Kaleb Johnson and Dylan Sampson also possess skill sets that align with Cleveland’s preferences.

Trevor Etienne lost momentum last season after suffering a rib injury at Georgia, but when healthy, he demonstrates the complete, versatile skill set of a three-down back.

