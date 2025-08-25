Browns Nation

Monday, August 25, 2025
Insider Calls For Browns To Make Surprising QB Move

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

As expected, the Cleveland Browns cut Tyler Huntley.

That leaves them with five quarterbacks on the payroll, four of whom are healthy enough to play right now.

That, according to team insider Tony Grossi, doesn’t make sense at all.

That’s why he believes they should move on from Kenny Pickett and demote Shedeur Sanders:

“The Browns should trade Kenny Pickett and move Shedeur Sanders to the practice squad,” Grossi posted on X.

Grossi has been overly critical of Sanders since before the Browns drafted him, but he’s not necessarily wrong about this.

Sanders looked quite raw in his dreadful preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Granted, that doesn’t mean he’s not a good player or that he doesn’t have a future with the team or in the league, but it showed why he’s behind on the depth chart.

Even if that’s because Dillon Gabriel got more work and reps with the first team, the fact of the matter is that Gabriel looks more in control of the offense right now.

As for Pickett, there’s no point in keeping him around if they already have a veteran quarterback leading the way, especially if they believe that Gabriel can be his backup.

Trading Pickett could be tricky because he has missed some time in the preseason with a hamstring injury, not to mention his well-documented history of struggles.

The Browns’ QB conundrum will be a talking point all year long, and it’ll be interesting to see what approach they take with Tuesday’s deadline.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

