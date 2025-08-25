Kurt Warner Expresses Frustration With Browns’ Final Preseason Game

The final preseason game typically serves as the last chance for players to make their case for roster spots and playing time.

For the Cleveland Browns, it represented what many hoped would be a definitive evaluation between rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Instead, the uneven distribution of opportunities left more questions than answers about both quarterbacks.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner expressed his frustration with how the situation unfolded during the game.

“I was really looking forward to the competition between Dillon Gabriel & Shedeur Sanders in last preseason game, I know it plays out like this sometimes, but a bummer that both didn’t have the same opps to make plays! DG played well again but had good opps to make plays, SS didn’t have those same opps so it was hard to make much of an assessment!” Warner posted on X.

Gabriel capitalized on his second quarter opportunities and delivered during a crucial two-minute drill.

He finished 12 of 19 for 129 yards and one touchdown, displaying the poise that has marked his preseason performance.

His ability to manage the offense and find receivers in key situations continued to impress many fans.

Sanders faced a much different scenario. Working behind a struggling offensive line, he absorbed five sacks while completing just 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards.

The constant pressure limited his ability to showcase the arm talent that made him an intriguing prospect. However, he also held the ball longer than he should have on several occasions.

The stark difference in circumstances has created a debate about fair evaluation methods within the Browns organization.

Both rookies have shown flashes during training camp, but their preseason finale performances tell vastly different stories based largely on the situations they encountered.

The uncertainty surrounding which young quarterback can step up when needed continues to linger over Cleveland’s depth chart.

