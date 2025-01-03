Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, January 3, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Calls Out The Browns For ‘Tanking’

Insider Calls Out The Browns For ‘Tanking’

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The 3-13 Cleveland Browns are one loss away from locking up a top-3 draft pick in the 2025 draft, which isn’t the outcome most fans had heading into this season.

Some might even say that the Browns are tanking now that they are starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback instead of Jameis Winston.

One insider recently agreed and ripped the team in his new article.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio detailed how the Browns are tanking in his recent article and mentioned that Winston would be starting if the goal were to win before going into more detail about the bigger picture.

“But the Browns seemingly don’t want to win. Not in the usual way. For them, losing now leads to winning later, with better and cheaper ingredients for two more years of chicken salad, thanks to the worst trade-and-sign in NFL history,” Florio said.

Calling the Deshaun Watson move the “worst trade-and-sign in NFL history” is strong, but at this point, he might be right, considering how little the Browns have gotten in return on that investment.

Watson still hasn’t had a 300-yard game, and in consecutive years, the offense picked up considerably once Joe Flacco and Jameis Winston took over under center.

His cap hit makes it impossible to move him, so Watson will remain on this roster regardless of what happens next year.

Therefore, the team will have to decide whether the 2025 draft or free agency period makes sense as an avenue to find a new quarterback.

NEXT:  Bruce Drennan Has A Strong Belief About Repercussions Of Deshaun Watson Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation