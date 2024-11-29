Analyst Questions Hype Surrounding 1 Browns Player

The Cleveland Browns have experienced significantly better quarterback play with veteran Jameis Winston under center this season.

Winston entered the lineup for the injured Deshaun Watson against the Cincinnati Bengals as the emergency quarterback.

Cleveland elected to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the primary backup instead of Winston for the first time against Cincinnati, and the Browns were forced to roll with the second-year quarterback until he was also injured in the game.

His brief appearance is one of 11 regular season games he’s played in for the Browns since being drafted last year, and analyst Garrett Bush believes he’s seen more than enough of Thompson-Robinson to form his opinion of the quarterback.

It’s why he questioned the hype surrounding Thompson-Robinson in his recent “Ultimate Browns” show.

“I like his upside to be a guy that can potentially be a backup for you, but this notion that you’re gonna forfeit the ability to get to look at Jerry Jeudy, or you’re going to forfeit the ability to see what Cedric Tillman can give you by having competent quarterback play by putting DTR in the game. Are you serious?” Bush asked.

Bush especially wondered why fans or analysts would call for Thompson-Robinson to start with the way Winston has played in his four starts.

Winston has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,181 yards and six touchdowns in the previous four outings, throwing for more than 300 yards in two of his four starts.

Neither Watson nor Thompson-Robinson have surpassed the 300-yard mark over the past two seasons.

