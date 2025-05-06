Insider Compares New Browns QB To Sam Darnold

The Cleveland Browns needed to find a quarterback in the offseason.

They knew they had dropped the ball with the whole Deshaun Watson situation, and they couldn’t let that happen again.

Even so, they may have taken things a little too far.

The Browns now have four quarterbacks looking to battle for the QB1 job, and there might not be enough reps for everybody.

With that in mind, Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com shared his prediction about the potential winner of that race.

In his latest column, he said that the Browns believe Kenny Pickett can be their own version of Sam Darnold:

“My guess is Kenny Pickett perhaps has the early edge to start,” Pluto wrote. “The Browns traded for him and believe the former Steeler/Eagle can become the next Sam Darnold. A first-round pick by the Jets in 2018, Darnold failed in New York. He bounced to Carolina and San Francisco before reviving his career with Minnesota in 2024. Darnold is now with Seattle.”

Darnold struggled for most of his career before finally putting it together with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

His case was similar to Geno Smith’s, although he was under more pressure because of how high he was taken in the NFL Draft.

His arm talent is significantly more evident than that of Kenny Pickett, but the concept is the same.

Pickett is still young, and while he didn’t look good early on and entered the league with some major concerns, he was never put in a position to succeed with the Pittsburgh Steelers either.

As things stand now, and judging by what GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski have said, Pickett should be the early leading candidate to win the job.

It remains to be seen whether that will be the case two months from now or whether he’ll even be on the roster to end the season.

NEXT:

Colorado Fan Is Suing NFL Over Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide