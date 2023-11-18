Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Details Browns Potential Plans For Joe Flacco

Insider Details Browns Potential Plans For Joe Flacco

By

Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets warms up at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

After receiving news midway through the week that quarterback Deshaun Watson would miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, the Cleveland Browns went into scramble mode.

While they plan to start rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he may not be the answer for the rest of the season.

As such, the Browns worked out several free-agent quarterbacks, including veteran Joe Flacco.

Flacco met with the Browns on Friday for the workout but left without signing a deal, per senior ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler (via Jeremy Fowler.)

However, it’s possible that not signing a contract the day of the workout was simply to give both sides more time to consider a potential deal.

It’s too late in the week for Flacco to be involved in Cleveland’s game on Sunday, so there’s no harm in sleeping on it a few more nights.

While it’s highly unlikely that Flacco will be signed in the meantime, another AFC North quarterback, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, suffered a season-ending injury on Thursday night.

Therefore, the Browns shouldn’t take too long to come to a final decision about Flacco, as the veteran QB may soon become a hot commodity.

Flacco is a 38-year old veteran who has been in the league for 15 years, 11 of which were spent with the Baltimore Ravens.

He has always been thought of as a safe and steady type of quarterback, and has totaled 232 touchdowns and 147 interceptions in his career, along with over 42,000 yards and completion percentage of 61.6.

However, Flacco does have significant playoff experience, and even won a Super Bowl with the Ravens in 2013, earning MVP honors for the game.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Worked Out Another Offensive Player Friday

13 hours ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns QB Pleads With Team To Sign Him

1 day ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Wright Believes The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

1 day ago

Browns Plan To Work Out A Receiver On Friday

1 day ago

Browns To Workout Former Super Bowl Champion QB Friday

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 15, 2023 in Berea, Ohio.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Reveals What He's Learned From Other Rookie QBs

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Details Browns' Potential Plans After Steelers Game

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Suggests Surprising QB To Lead Browns To The Playoffs

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details What Browns Expect From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Send 5-Word Message For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Questions 1 Browns Decision For Steelers Game

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Notes How Deshaun Watson's Injury Will Impact The Team

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Greg Newsome Sends A Strong Message To Browns Fans

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Gives His Thoughts About His INT Against Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Has Honest Admission About His Shoulder Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says 1 Former Browns QB Should Replace Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Names Browns' Starting QB For Steelers Game

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Andrew Berry Announces Browns Will Add A 3rd QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Announce Deshaun Watson Is Done For The Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Fans React To Brutal Deshaun Watson News

3 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns WR Details The Mindset That Helped Them Beat The Ravens

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Mike Tomlin Makes His Thoughts Clear On Facing Myles Garrett

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Video

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

NFL Analyst Puts 1 Deshaun Watson Narrative To Rest After Ravens Game

4 days ago

The Browns Worked Out Another Offensive Player Friday

No more pages to load