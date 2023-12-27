Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and aspirations.

Za’Darius Smith talked about how they needed to make a statement and win the AFC North Division and whatnot, so not making the playoffs was never a possibility.

Then again, some people weren’t as optimistic after watching so many players fall with season-ending injuries, including the likes of Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson.

Still, fast forward to today, and the Browns control their own destiny to make the playoffs anyway.

As pointed out by NFL insider James Palmer, Kevin Stefanski’s team can clinch a postseason berth with a win or tie vs. the New York Jets, a Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss or tie to the Seattle Seahawks, or a Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New England Patriots, or a Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie to the Carolina Panthers, or a Houston Texans loss or tie vs. the Tennessee Titans plus an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, the easiest way to just make the playoffs will be to win or tie their Thursday night game vs. the Jets, and you know they don’t want to depend on anybody else to reach the promised land.

This team has gone through a lot to get that impressive 10-5 record and second place in the division.

And while it hasn’t always been easy or pretty, the only thing that matters is that this Browns team has never given up and will continue to fight through everything and against anybody.