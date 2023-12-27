Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

By

Joe Flacco (8)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high hopes and aspirations.

Za’Darius Smith talked about how they needed to make a statement and win the AFC North Division and whatnot, so not making the playoffs was never a possibility.

Then again, some people weren’t as optimistic after watching so many players fall with season-ending injuries, including the likes of Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson.

Still, fast forward to today, and the Browns control their own destiny to make the playoffs anyway.

As pointed out by NFL insider James Palmer, Kevin Stefanski’s team can clinch a postseason berth with a win or tie vs. the New York Jets, a Pittsburgh Steelers’ loss or tie to the Seattle Seahawks, or a Buffalo Bills’ loss to the New England Patriots, or a Jacksonville Jaguars loss or tie to the Carolina Panthers, or a Houston Texans loss or tie vs. the Tennessee Titans plus an Indianapolis Colts loss or tie vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, the easiest way to just make the playoffs will be to win or tie their Thursday night game vs. the Jets, and you know they don’t want to depend on anybody else to reach the promised land.

This team has gone through a lot to get that impressive 10-5 record and second place in the division.

And while it hasn’t always been easy or pretty, the only thing that matters is that this Browns team has never given up and will continue to fight through everything and against anybody.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

Browns Still Have Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed In The AFC

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback P.J. Walker

Browns Make Unexpected Decision After QB Injury

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Stats Show Browns WR Amari Cooper Is On Impressive Streak Since Week 10

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Riley Patterson

Browns Add A New Kicker After Dustin Hopkins Injury

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception with his teammates during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says 1 Browns Player's Impact Is 'Amazing'

2 days ago

TV personality Rich Eisen attends DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-hosted by Mark Cuban's AXS TV at Pier 70 on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Playoff Chances Got a Major Boost After Texans Win

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Breaks 1 Notable Browns Record Against The Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Studs And Duds From The Browns Week 16 Victory Over The Texans

3 days ago

Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

4 days ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

4 days ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

5 days ago

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

No more pages to load