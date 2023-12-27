Browns Nation

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper’s Performance Was Record-Breaking

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been through everything this season.

That’s why the fans, the coaching staff, and the players have to be so proud of everything they’ve accomplished thus far.

The revolving door at the QB position put several question marks on this team, but so far, so good for Joe Flacco.

As a matter of fact, the veteran gunslinger only needed four weeks to write his name in franchise history books.

His connection with Amari Cooper in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans was just remarkable, logging a franchise-best 265 receiving yards.

That’s the 16th most receiving yards in a single game and the fourth-most by an active player, trailing only Julio Jones (300), Tyreek Hill (269), and Ja’Marr Chase (266).

However, of all those games, Cooper’s was still unique.

According to PFF Cle Browns, 211 of his 265 yards came through the air, and that’s the most air yards ever recorded by PFF, dating back to 2006.

That means that Flacco pretty much let it rip and found Cooper in the intermediate and deep levels of the field over and over, as it’s not like Cooper was out there picking up a bunch of yards after the catch.

Some of the throws and catches were circus-freak-like, and the Texans simply had no answer or counter for him.

The Browns will look to keep this momentum going and clinch a spot in the playoffs on Thursday when they meet the New York Jets, and while Sauce Gardner won’t allow Cooper to go off like this, he’s already had arguably the greatest season by a Browns wide receiver.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

