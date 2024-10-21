Insider Does Not Hold Back His Thoughts About Browns’ Season

The Cleveland Browns made some progress on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, posting their most offensive yards this season (336) in their seventh game.

Unfortunately, the end results were no different than their previous four contests as the Browns dropped their fifth consecutive contest of the year and sank their record to 1-6.

Cleveland’s chances to make the playoffs are next to zero as the Browns would only be the second-ever team to do so with a 1-6 record.

What’s worse, the Browns lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson due to an Achilles injury in the second quarter.

Although star running back Nick Chubb returned on Sunday, there are very few other spots that were that bright.

It’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi is not holding back his thoughts about Cleveland’s football franchise after its 21-14 loss to Cincinnati today.

“This season irrevocably off the rails,” Grossi said, adding, “Defense tried, special teams failed.”

Post-game thoughts on Bengals 21, Browns 14:

🏈Everyone knows I felt the Watson trade was an egregious mistake. But there's no excuse for 'cheering' his injury. Stop the hate. Show some compassion.

🏈This season irrevocably off the rails.

🏈 Defense tried, special teams failed. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 21, 2024

Indeed, Cleveland’s defense did its part on Sunday, holding the Bengals to a mere 223 offensive yards in the loss and just 14 points.

On special teams, however, the Bengals jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the opening kickoff, scoring less than 15 seconds into the contest.

Cleveland had multiple opportunities to add points to the scoreboard on special teams, and kicker Dustin Hopkins missed his lone field goal attempt while also missing an extra point try after Nick Chubb’s rushing touchdown.

The special teams have not looked this bad since the unit had a rough season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

