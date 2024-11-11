Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Monday, November 11, 2024
Bruce Drennan Sends A Message To Fans About Myles Garrett’s Future

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have some of the best, most caring, and loyal fans in all of major sports.

The team has been through a lot, yet their supporters continue to be right there by their side.

Nevertheless, as harsh as this might be, the fact of the matter is that front offices and franchises rarely think of the fans when making major decisions.

With that in mind, Bruce Drennan wanted to let the fans know that, as great as they are, they’re not going to be a factor in whether the team decides to trade a star such as Myles Garrett.

In the latest edition of his show, Drennan called Browns fans the best fans, but it seems like one would have to be quite naive to think the team wouldn’t pull the trigger on a trade involving Garrett if they felt it was best for the team.

That’s actually true.

The team would face some serious backlash, but it’s not like most fans would turn their backs on the team; they would continue to root for whoever wears their jersey.

Truth be told, there’s a case to be made either way.

On the one hand, moving Garrett would grant the team some elite value in return.

On the other hand, it would also set them back years, and it’s not like they’re that far off from getting back to playoff contention.

Whether they decide to move him or not will be decided upstairs, and even though it shouldn’t be that way, the fan base might not factor into the equation.

