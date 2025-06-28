Insider Drops Interesting Intel About Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns are entering training camp with one of the most wide-open quarterback competitions in recent memory.

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett through a March trade, hoping the 27-year-old can replicate Sam Darnold’s career revival in Minnesota.

Early expectations suggested Pickett might emerge as the frontrunner, but spring practices revealed a different story.

Meanwhile, veteran Joe Flacco remains in contention despite turning 40 this season, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders continue pushing for consideration.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently detailed how the quarterback battle evolved from spring workouts through mandatory minicamp.

“He took plenty of the starting reps in spring practices, but didn’t dominate the way he wanted to as he continued to learn the new system and terminology. Pickett headed into the competition with an early edge, but must come up the learning curve quickly to beat out Flacco,” Cabot said.

The competition has proven more challenging than anticipated for Pickett.

While Cleveland hoped he would seamlessly transition into Kevin Stefanski’s system, Flacco’s familiarity with the offense has kept him ahead in the race.

The veteran quarterback’s 2023 performance, leading the team to a 4-1 record and playoff berth during his half-season stint, demonstrated his command of both the system and personnel.

Flacco’s advantage extends beyond experience.

Many still regard his arm talent as the strongest among the group, combining natural ability with knowledge that Pickett continues to develop.

The preseason schedule will provide crucial evaluation opportunities.

Cleveland faces the Carolina Panthers on August 8th before traveling to Philadelphia for their second exhibition game.

Both Gabriel and Sanders will need standout performances through these matchups to overtake either veteran on the depth chart before the home finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

