Insider Names ‘No. 1 Thing’ To Watch At Browns’ Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason unsure of their starting quarterback for 2025, and not much has changed since then.

Joe Flacco is projected to earn the Week 1 start due to his experience and familiarity with the scheme, but it’s doubtful the veteran holds the role the entire season.

Instead, one of the newcomers — Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders — could usurp Flacco and establish himself as the new QB1.

Most of the buzz this offseason has been about Sanders due to his slide in the 2025 NFL Draft and how he’s looking in offseason practices, but Pickett and Gabriel reportedly have been holding their own.

With training camp upcoming, all eyes will be on the quarterback situation in Cleveland.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com advised fans who go to training camp to look for all four quarterbacks getting reps, via the “Orange & Brown Talk” podcast.

“The No. 1 thing that you have to watch at training camp is all four of those quarterbacks are going to still be two-spotting and they’re going to be still on their different fields doing 7-on-7s over here and 7-on-7s over there,” Cabot said.

Two-spotting means running plays on different fields, allowing them to get more reps during practice.

It requires a lot of planning and coordination, but when done correctly, it can be a sight for fans.

The Browns likely are going to need the entire offseason to figure out their starting QB for Week 1 and beyond.

