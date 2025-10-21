Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 21, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Drops Major News On Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Insider Drops Major News On Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Drops Major News On Shedeur Sanders’ Future
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are taking things slowly with Shedeur Sanders.

That doesn’t mean that they don’t believe in him. It only means that they think he isn’t ready yet, and they don’t want to ruin him.

Notably, that cautious approach may be working.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders has made big strides in practice.

Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason.

He clearly wasn’t prepared to be a starting QB in the league, and it showed during the preseason.

However, many fans wanted to see him take the field from Week 1, and after watching No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward learn on the job with the Tennessee Titans, they may have a point.

Then again, it’s better to be patient with a player instead of throwing him into action when he’s clearly not in a position to succeed.

Starting quarterbacks used to sit for a year or two before taking the field, and while not many teams take that approach anymore, it’s the right thing to do with some prospects.

Drafting Sanders has come with plenty of unwanted attention.

Fortunately, the Browns have shut down most of that outside noise and stuck to their vision.

Whether Sanders will be given a chance to play this season remains to be seen, but it looks like he might be ready if he does.

NEXT:  Browns Rookie Nominated For Notable NFL Award
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation