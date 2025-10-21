Insider Drops Major News On Shedeur Sanders’ Future

The Cleveland Browns are taking things slowly with Shedeur Sanders.

That doesn’t mean that they don’t believe in him. It only means that they think he isn’t ready yet, and they don’t want to ruin him.

Notably, that cautious approach may be working.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, Sanders has made big strides in practice.

“I think his development has gone really, really well behind the scenes. That is what I’m hearing with the people that I’ve talked to. He’s making progress in every way. He’s getting it. He’s really coming along,” Cabot said.

Sanders fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft for a reason.

He clearly wasn’t prepared to be a starting QB in the league, and it showed during the preseason.

However, many fans wanted to see him take the field from Week 1, and after watching No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward learn on the job with the Tennessee Titans, they may have a point.

Then again, it’s better to be patient with a player instead of throwing him into action when he’s clearly not in a position to succeed.

Starting quarterbacks used to sit for a year or two before taking the field, and while not many teams take that approach anymore, it’s the right thing to do with some prospects.

Drafting Sanders has come with plenty of unwanted attention.

Fortunately, the Browns have shut down most of that outside noise and stuck to their vision.

Whether Sanders will be given a chance to play this season remains to be seen, but it looks like he might be ready if he does.

