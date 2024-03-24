Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need things to work out this time.

They cannot afford to have Deshaun Watson playing poorly or injured again.

It’s the third year of his fully guaranteed contract, and patience is running out.

Fortunately for the fans, it seems like his rehab is going right as planned.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter, the former Clemson star has finally started throwing again, and things went well for him.

She reports that Browns TE David Njoku was recently at UCLA to help Watson get his work done.

Watson was reportedly eager to start throwing again, but he didn’t want to rush things.

In 2023, Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury right after having his best game in a Cleveland uniform.

He turned back the clock and was almost perfect to lead the team to a big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and it was clearly encouraging.

Now, he’ll get to work under a bit of a quarterback guru in Ken Dorsey, who turned Cam Newton into an MVP and helped mold Josh Allen into the player he is nowadays.

The Browns have a championship-caliber roster and proved last year that they could compete with the best teams in the league.

They just need more consistent play from the quarterback position, and Watson needs to live up to the expectations that came with him when he first arrived in Cleveland.

It will be a make-or-break season for the former Houston Texans gunslinger, and we all hope he’s back to his best.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

7 mins ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Fans React To Latest Browns Signing

14 mins ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Browns Are Bringing Back Notable Kicker

28 mins ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York

Analyst Notes Important Detail In Cade York's New Deal With Browns

37 mins ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details How Jerry Jeudy Can Thrive With Browns

1 hour ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Notable Recent Mock Draft Has Browns Picking A Defender At No. 54

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Raises Important Question About Cleveland's 2024 Roster

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Media Takes Issue With Jerry Jeudy's Extension

2 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel Drawing Interest To Play In Notable League

3 hours ago

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski during a tv interview prior to the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Details Where Things Stand With Kevin Stefanski Extension

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Praises 1 Deshaun Watson Performance From Last Season

6 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Legend Sends Big Message To The Fans

7 hours ago

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Nissan Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Josh Cribbs Questions Mike Vrabel’s Impact On Browns

1 day ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Send Message To Joe Flacco

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Social Media Negativity

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

New Browns RB Sends A Message To The Fans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Draws Inspiration From Top NFL GM

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Shares True Feelings About Leaving The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Sit Atop 2024 NFL Financial List

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Says Browns Have The ‘Most Under-Told Story’ Of The Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Fans Showed Up At Notable Joe Flacco Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Video Shows Jameis Winston Already Taking Snaps For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Add More RB Depth With Latest Free-Agent Signing

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

4 days ago

Fans Show Support To Notable Browns Defensive Duo

No more pages to load