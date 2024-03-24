Insider Offers Telling Update On Deshaun Watson’s Rehab

The Cleveland Browns need things to work out this time.

They cannot afford to have Deshaun Watson playing poorly or injured again.

It’s the third year of his fully guaranteed contract, and patience is running out.

Fortunately for the fans, it seems like his rehab is going right as planned.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Twitter, the former Clemson star has finally started throwing again, and things went well for him.

How Deshaun Watson fared in his 1st throwing sessions, the latest on the Hall of Fame game and Brazil, how Jameis Winston got in the mix, and more: #Browns Insider: https://t.co/XRPMdyrsjs — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 24, 2024

She reports that Browns TE David Njoku was recently at UCLA to help Watson get his work done.

Watson was reportedly eager to start throwing again, but he didn’t want to rush things.

In 2023, Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury right after having his best game in a Cleveland uniform.

He turned back the clock and was almost perfect to lead the team to a big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, and it was clearly encouraging.

Now, he’ll get to work under a bit of a quarterback guru in Ken Dorsey, who turned Cam Newton into an MVP and helped mold Josh Allen into the player he is nowadays.

The Browns have a championship-caliber roster and proved last year that they could compete with the best teams in the league.

They just need more consistent play from the quarterback position, and Watson needs to live up to the expectations that came with him when he first arrived in Cleveland.

It will be a make-or-break season for the former Houston Texans gunslinger, and we all hope he’s back to his best.