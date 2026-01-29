© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, January 29, 2026
Insider Floats Bold Idea For Browns To Keep Jim Schwartz

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns recently made a surprising move by hiring Todd Monken as their head coach. Monken is widely praised for having a strong offensive mind, but considering all the good Jim Schwartz has done as their defensive coordinator, he was expected to take over as the main signal-caller.

Now, Schwartz and the Browns have some interesting decisions to make. Schwartz was reportedly upset with being passed over and told fellow coaches that he wasn’t returning.

Insider Josina Anderson recently proposed an idea for how the Browns should move forward, which was initiated by a league source.

“One league source just told, me in his opinion, the #Browns should do something different: make Todd Monken & Jim Schwartz co-head coaches, to assuage this conundrum. Monken co-head coach of offense; Schwartz co-head of defense,” Anderson wrote.

In this scenario, Monken and Schwartz would not only work hand-in-hand, but they would also be co-head coaches, something that hasn’t happened much, if at all, throughout league history.

Schwartz clearly was a good leader for the defensive side of the ball this past season, and Monken’s offensive successes cannot be understated. Being co-head coaches could seem like a good, revolutionary idea on paper, but in practice, it could be messy at best.

The next several weeks will be interesting to monitor for Browns fans, as the team has a lot of decisions to make. Finding their next quarterback, assuming they’re not currently on the roster, is a high priority, but the team needs to make sure they have the right staff in place to make that happen.

Monken is clearly their guy from a head coaching perspective, and as much as they would like to keep Schwartz around, he has to do what’s in his best interest for himself moving forward in this league.

