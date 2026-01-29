Insider Predicts Big Browns QB Move After Todd Monken Hire

A weight has been lifted off the shoulders of Cleveland Browns fans now that they have decided on a head coach. Todd Monken might not have been everyone’s first choice, but at least he’s a choice, something the Browns have struggled to make for several weeks.

All of their interviews and conversations led to a specific decision, and it’s only a matter of time before fans find out if this was a good hire. Now that this is out of the way, the Browns can focus on some of their other pressing matters, including a decision on who will lead them under center in 2026 and beyond.

Some believe that the answer already exists on their roster, with people being confident in Shedeur Sanders, while others are under the impression that the team will add at least one player in the offseason to make things more competitive. Insider Jeremy Fowler seems to be in the second camp, as he illustrated with his recent comments via “ESPN Cleveland.”

“I expect the Browns to add there, I think the shake up will be there regardless if it was Monken or someone else,” Fowler said.

In Fowler’s eyes, the Browns need to add someone, whether it’s an experienced backup like Malik Willis or a new, exciting prospect like Ty Simpson. Either way, a change could be welcomed to this organization that has struggled mightily to figure this position out.

Willis has been particularly excellent in relief of Jordan Love on the Green Bay Packers, and he’s played well enough to get the opportunity to start elsewhere, at the very least. He’s never going to get that opportunity in a full-time capacity for as long as he’s behind Love, so moving on could make a lot of sense for his career.

Simpson is more of an unknown entity, as he hasn’t had a chance to have his skills highlighted at the NFL level. If the Browns use a later-first or second-round pick on him, it could be worth a flier, if nothing else.

