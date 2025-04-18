Browns Nation

Friday, April 18, 2025
Insider Gives Encouraging Update On Browns, Nick Chubb

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Gives Encouraging Update On Browns, Nick Chubb
(Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a disappointing 2024 season that saw them go 3-14 with a league-worst scoring offense, so it’s absolutely necessary that they look much different in 2025.

One position that could be vastly different is running back, where longtime star Nick Chubb is still a free agent, though one Browns insider recently had an encouraging outlook on what his future could hold.

Tony Grossi said he believes there’s still a chance the Browns bring back Chubb after the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I see him coming back if there’s nothing else out there. … I think if he gets no offer, the Browns will bring him back at their price,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Grossi added that the Browns need a No. 1 running back much more than a No. 3 running back, and this reunion would heavily depend on what happens in the draft.

Cleveland has multiple picks, including No. 33 overall, which is where many mocks believe someone like Omarion Hampton or TreVeyon Henderson could slot in as the Browns’ next franchise back.

Chubb struggled last season in his return from the knee injury he suffered early in the 2023 season, averaging just 3.3 yards per carry in his eight games, which was the first time in his career that he averaged fewer than 5.0 YPC.

It’s possible Chubb could look more like his former self now that he is further removed from the injury, but the team needs to look toward the future.

If Chubb wants to return as a mentor to a rookie, he could have value if the money is right.

Justin Hussong
Browns Nation