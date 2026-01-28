© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Browns Insider Has 2-Word Reaction To Todd Monken Hire

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns made it official: after weeks of searching, Todd Monken will be the next head coach of the team. The news came as somewhat of a surprise, as many people thought that Nate Scheelhaase or defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz had a good chance of becoming HC. Even insiders like Tony Grossi were surprised by the news.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi had a succinct and relatable reaction.

“My initial reaction is, ‘Holy cow,'” Grossi said. He then went on to say that he is paying close attention to what happens with Schwartz, because there is a chance that he is leaving, and Monken will have to build his coaching staff without Cleveland’s beloved DC.

The surprise of Grossi and others is understandable, as it didn’t seem like Monken was truly in the running for this job. Most reports said the Browns were okay with the concept of hiring a young candidate who has never coached before.

And if that wasn’t the direction they settled on, many fans thought they’d focus on Schwartz instead because of his relationship with the team and his success with the defense. Instead, the Browns are choosing a 59-year-old pro who has never been a head coach in the NFL.

To his credit, he has worked with the Browns before, and he has operated extensively with offense. Additionally, he has a history as a wide receivers coach, too, meaning he can bring even more to the table when it comes to Cleveland’s offensive problems.

There are already concerns that this was a decision made by owner Jimmy Haslam, against the judgment of general manager Andrew Berry and his staff. If that’s the case, it better pay off because fans do not like the idea of the owner meddling with the operations of his GM.

Monken has a lot to prove, and there will be a ton of pressure on him. Many fans were getting adjusted to the idea of a youthful, untested coach, but now they are getting someone with years of experience, just not as an HC. It’s taken Monken a long time to reach this point in his career, and some people are wondering why.

That is just one of the many questions floating throughout the Browns fanbase after this big announcement.

