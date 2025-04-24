NFL Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have the No. 2 pick, and they could use it to get the best player in this class.

Most reports have the Tennessee Titans locked in on Cam Ward, and they’ve already stated that they don’t intend to trade down.

Multiple teams, however, have reportedly tried to get the Browns to trade down.

With that in mind, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that it was ‘unlikely’ that the Browns would consider doing so.

“My understanding is unlikely the Browns actually trade the no. 2 pick,” Pelissero said.

“My understanding is unlikely the Browns actually trade the no. 2 pick,” – @TomPelissero 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hgI8aBBoJS — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 24, 2025

Pelissero acknowledged that the Jacksonville Jaguars have been trying to move up from No. 5 to No. 2, but he doesn’t see that happening right now.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Browns’ desire to get their hands on Travis Hunter has been the league’s worst-kept secret.

The star WR/DB was considered the best player in the nation last year, and some go as far as to call him the most polished wide receiver prospect we’ve seen in years.

He’s good enough to make the Browns pass on a chance to get their new franchise quarterback.

Despite the team’s glaring need for a young signal-caller, Hunter looks like the kind of generational talent and potential building block that any team would love to get.

The Browns will have 10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while they could still be in the mix to make some moves, particularly to move back up into the first round, it seems like it would take a massive haul for them to give up their No. 2 selection.

NEXT:

Analyst Is Hearing Wild Potential Browns Draft Scenario