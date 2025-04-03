Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Raving About Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns will have all but one player available by the time they’re on the clock on April 24th.

With Cam Ward most likely gone to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, they will still have a myriad of options and promising players to choose from.

Most reports have them tied to Penn State star Abdul Carter, but it now seems like Travis Hunter could legitimately be in play as well.

The Browns have raved about the Colorado star recently, and it appears that they would gladly take him with their first-round selection.

Nevertheless, they could also be playing chess, not checkers.

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, they could be talking up Hunter just to make sure that teams that covet him don’t take any chances and look to trade up to No. 2 to get him:

“The Browns are probably talking up Hunter because they’re legitimately impressed. But with Berry and Stefanski insisting they have not reached any final decisions with their draft plans, they could be at least subtly nudging the New York Giants at No. 3 or the New England Patriots at No. 4 to give up capital in a potential trade up for Hunter, which would allow the Browns to add picks and still get Carter, a quarterback or a lineman with their first-round selection,” Jackson said.

That makes perfect sense, and the Browns would certainly benefit from getting more value for their pick, especially if they’re still going to take the player they wanted in the first place.

Then again, they can’t go wrong with a unique talent like Hunter, either.

For starters, they desperately need to add more talent at wide receiver, and he could be a huge threat lining up opposite Jerry Jeudy.

Adding him could also help them find a trade partner for Greg Newsome II, who’s been a trade candidate for years now.

This is a good problem to have, and it will be very difficult to go wrong at No. 2 here.

