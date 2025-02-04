Insider Has Theory On Why Myles Garrett Requested A Trade

Myles Garrett’s trade request shook the Cleveland Browns and their fans to their very core.

With Andrew Berry talking about him going straight from Cleveland to Canton, most people assumed they had sorted things out.

The word around the league was that the Browns were getting ready to sign him to a very lucrative contract extension, potentially even making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Then, all of a sudden, everything changed.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi believes something else happened.

Talking to ‘Chopz’ on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi guessed that some players talked to him during the Pro Bowl Games and urged him to get out of Cleveland.

He doesn’t think it was Baker Mayfield since they didn’t have much of a relationship when they were teammates, but he thinks someone else had something to do with his sudden change of heart.

Truth be told, it’s easy to understand Garrett’s desire to pursue another opportunity.

He had already put the team on notice by stating that he wanted to play for a contender and not a rebuilding team.

Maybe he learned about Andrew Berry’s plans for the offseason and didn’t like what he heard.

He knows he’s not getting any younger, and any player’s career can be over on any given snap in this league.

It’s a big blow to the fans and the organization, but if they comply with his trade request, they will at least be able to get a huge return for him.

