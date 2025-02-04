Browns Are Reportedly Prepared To ‘Call Myles Garrett’s Bluff’

The Cleveland Browns reportedly have no intention to trade Myles Garrett.

The disgruntled defensive end released a statement announcing that he had formally requested a trade.

He even referenced Andrew Berry’s words about going straight from Cleveland to Canton, expressing his desire to pursue his lifelong dream of winning a Super Bowl.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland analyst Tony Rizzo revealed that the Browns don’t think he’s honest about it.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that the team was ready to ‘call his bluff.’

He also mentioned that he believed the team should definitely take as many offers for him as they can.

Rizzo informed the fans not to anticipate many developments or news about this situation in the near future, as the Browns were determined to finalize a deal with him.

Truth be told, this can only last for so long.

If Garrett wanted more money, he would have taken a different approach and would likely have received a record-breaking contract extension without having to go through this.

He wants to play for a contending team, and it seems like he doesn’t trust this current brass to get the team there.

That makes it highly unlikely that he’s going to change his stance.

If the team fails to trade him before the NFL Draft, they would not only waste an opportunity to acquire numerous picks to benefit the team immediately, but he will most likely hold out until they fulfill his request.

