Browns Reportedly Trading For Star WR

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

After months of speculation that the Cleveland Browns were targeting a veteran wide receiver in free agency, those rumors have finally been put to rest.

On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared that the Denver Broncos and Browns have made a deal in which receiver Jerry Jeudy will be heading to Cleveland.

In exchange, the Browns will send Denver their 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks.

The trade will not be official until the NFL’s new league year on March 13.

Throughout the offseason, several big-name veteran receivers have been rumored to be linked to Cleveland.

Jeudy, however, has had interest from the Browns since last March.

The 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft caught 52 passes as a rookie for 856 yards and a league-best 16.5 yards-per-catch average.

He was also plagued by numerous dropped passes that year.

In 2021, Jeudy struggled with an ankle sprain that limited him to five starts and just 38 receptions.

Then, in 2022, he rebounded to haul in a career-high 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns (also career-bests).

This past season, Jeudy’s numbers dipped slightly to 54 catches for 758 yards and two scores.

Although the receiver has just 211 receptions and 11 touchdowns in his career, the quarterback issue in Denver has been spotty at best.

In 2020 and 2021, Jeudy had Drew Lock and Brett Rypien passing him the ball.

Former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson joined the Broncos in 2022, but his struggles as a fading veteran have been well-documented.

The belief is that Jeudy will shine in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and Elijah Moore.

Ben Donahue
Ben Donahue
