Dan Orlovsky Sees Only 2 Real QB Options In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition has generated plenty of discussion.

While coaches and analysts continue debating the merits of the four participants, former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky delivered a much clearer perspective on who should be in contention for the starting job.

Asked whether each quarterback deserves equal consideration, his answer cut through typical speculation.

“No, in my opinion, two of them should, and both of them would be the rookies. … I do not think all four should have the chance to start. If I was Cleveland, I would be doing everything I could to have Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as my starting quarterback,” Orlovsky said, via 92.3 The Fan.

🚨@danorlovsky7 w/ @NickWilsonSays on #Browns QB 🏈 "In my opinion two of them should and both of them would be the rookies. If I was Cleveland, I would be doing everything I could to have Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders as my starting QB" 🔊Listen: https://t.co/JqrKi0PYMa pic.twitter.com/n0hnVzRnSZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 25, 2025

Orlovsky’s reasoning centers on long-term planning rather than short-term stability.

He sees limited upside in Kenny Pickett, arguing that even strong play from the 27-year-old would only create uncertainty about the future.

Joe Flacco represents reliability and could potentially deliver a mediocre season, but that approach offers no real progress.

Orlovsky’s analysis focuses on the Browns having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

That means Cleveland needs answers about its rookie quarterbacks now rather than later.

Giving Gabriel or Sanders the opportunity to start would provide valuable information about the franchise’s direction moving forward.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has described the current depth chart as “a pencil plan,” indicating nothing has been finalized.

The Browns face important decisions in the coming weeks as they evaluate their options and determine the best path forward for both immediate success and future development.

NEXT:

Browns May Have Unexpected Answer At Running Back