Insider Hints At Major Role For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns saw how many teams fell in love with Carson Schwesinger in the days leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

They made sure no one else got him by taking him with the first pick in the second round.

Fast forward to today, and he looks like the real deal.

The linebacker has made a strong impression since he arrived, and he’s a potential Week 1 starter.

With that in mind, NFL insider Albert Breer claimed he wouldn’t be surprised if Schwesinger ended up being the defensive playcaller sooner rather than later.

“If there’s a rookie that really stood out, second-round pick Carson Schwesinger. I would not be surprised if he winds up wearing the green dot as a signal-caller for the defense. He’s been a godsend for them with Jordan Hicks having retired, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah away with injury this year. To me, Schwesinger’s one of the guys that comes up most often. Basically, everything you want in an off-ball linebacker. I’d expect him to start,” Breer said.

Schwesinger is just the type of player the Browns needed.

Owusu-Koramoah was emerging as a potential superstar before suffering a neck injury, and though there’s no such thing as truly replacing a great player, Schwesinger is the Browns’ best bet to do so, especially with Hicks no longer on the team.

Schwesinger has turned plenty of heads with his physicality and work ethic, and looks far ahead of schedule.

Though he was overlooked for a big part of the pre-draft process, NFL scouts and executives loved his tape and measurements, and it’s easy to understand why.

He looks like a sideline-to-sideline run-stopper with a knack for getting to the quarterback as well.

The Browns will go only as far as their defense can take them this season, and while that’s a lot of pressure to put on a rookie, he looks more than ready to make an impact.

NEXT:

Browns Could Have A Big Problem On Offense