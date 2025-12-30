Insider Hints At Potential Browns Coaching Breakup

The Cleveland Browns went from winning three games last season to winning four games this year – so far. That’s not good enough to keep any head coach.

However, Kevin Stefanski is still under contract for the long run. That’s why his recent comments on job security raised some questions.

As team insider Tony Grossi told Tony Rizzo on ESPN Cleveland, the Browns head coach didn’t necessarily make it clear that he wants to stay in Cleveland.

As such, it wouldn’t be crazy to think of a breakup in the offseason:

“He didn’t say, ‘yes, I want to come back,’ and it would have been so easy if he wanted to. If he wanted to, he could’ve just said, ‘What kind of question is that, Tony? I’m under contract. We’ve survived the worst. Hell yeah, I want to finish this job.’ How hard is it to say that? I thought he revealed what we’re talking about is close to being right on the mark. I think they had a meeting about the future of this job and Stefanski shared his feelings,” Grossi said.

"He didn't say, 'yes, I want to come back,' and it would have been so easy if he wanted to," – @TonyGrossi thinks a Browns and Kevin Stefanski breakup is on the way. pic.twitter.com/72Qi40mol3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 30, 2025

Truth be told, that might be the best thing for both parties. For years, NFL media have claimed that Stefanski would land another job right away if he were to be fired by the Browns.

That might be the case, but it shouldn’t be the only reason to hold onto him. If another team wants him, so be it.

It’s not a matter of whether he’s a good coach or not. He’s a two-time Coach of the Year.

Even so, that doesn’t mean he’s the right guy for this team at this moment. Stuff happens, head coaches lose their grip in the locker room, and with all the losing, it’s hard to keep the players bought in and motivated. It might also be the best for his career, as he would probably land a job as an offensive coordinator to build up his résumé again and find another head coaching position in the future.

He might need that to prove that he’s not the problem in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Harold Fannin Jr. Joins Historic Rookie TE List